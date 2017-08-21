Mayor John Watson has taken out papers for the 2017 City of Vinton election, but not for the race for his current seat.

Sticking to a decision he had announced two years ago, Watson says he is not running for mayor but is considering a run for city council.

Up for election this year along with the mayoral seat are the 1st Ward seat held by Ron Hessenius, the 3rd Ward seat held by Bud Maynard, and the at-large seat held by Brian Parr.

Rich Hainstock has announced his intention to run for Mayor. The owner of Format, L.L.C and husband of VS superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock, Rich has been involved with the business opportunity group of Vinton Unlimited for many years. He has bought and renovated several downtown business buildings.

The first day for candidates to file papers for the city election in November is Aug. 28. The last day to file is Sept. 21.

