The Above the Influence Coalition of Benton County, Benton-Iowa DECAT Board & Flourishing Families CPPC and The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking are hosting a free community wide workshop:
Stop Human Trafficking,
Thursday, March 23
Van Horne Community Center
Registration at 8:30; Workshop from 9-12
Light refreshments will be served.
See an event flyer here: human trafficking flyer
— Kate West
Pastor, First Congregational UCC, Belle Plaine
Above the Influence Coalition, Vice President
Benton-Iowa DECAT, Board Member