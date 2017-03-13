The Above the Influence Coalition of Benton County, Benton-Iowa DECAT Board & Flourishing Families CPPC and The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking are hosting a free community wide workshop:

Stop Human Trafficking,

Thursday, March 23

Van Horne Community Center

Registration at 8:30; Workshop from 9-12

Light refreshments will be served.

— Kate West

Pastor, First Congregational UCC, Belle Plaine

Above the Influence Coalition, Vice President

Benton-Iowa DECAT, Board Member