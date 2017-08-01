KEYSTONE: Delmar Herman Pohlman, 93, died Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone.

He was born November 25, 1923 in Keystone the son of Fred and Mary (Ehrenstein) Pohlman. He graduated from Keystone High School in 1942.

On February 27, 1949, he married Lenore Kathryn Wilhelmi at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins. Together they were engaged in farming for over forty-one years on a Century Farm. In 1984 the couple moved into Keystone. He continued to help farm until he was 86 years old.

Delmar was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where he ushered. He was also a forty-year Turner Member.

A devoted husband and father, he enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandchildren and their activities and visiting with relatives, friends and neighbors. He and his wife enjoyed dancing and playing cards. Delmar truly enjoyed buying vehicles where he used his talent to “wheel and deal”.

He is survived by his wife, Lenore of Keystone; his sons, Larry (Marilyn) of Ft. Myers, FL, Steven (Marie) of Marengo, Dennis (Patricia) of Keystone; and his daughter, Gloria (Mark) Imhoff of Williamsburg; his twelve grandchildren, Brian Pohlman, Brad (Amy) Pohlman, Aaron Pohlman, Bridgette (Justin) Andersen, Renee (Jason) McArtor, Tanya (Dustin) Strong, Lacey (Casey) Wendel, Mary Stull, Megan (Jory) Metz, Matthew Pohlman, Kathryn (Matt) Lundquist and Rebecca Imhoff; fourteen great-grandchildren; his sister, Jean Schutterle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Lavonne Wilhelmi; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Ferne Pohlman; 2 brothers-in-law, Leroy Schutterle and Marvin Kreutner; and 1 sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kreutner.

A memorial fund has been established.