CROSSVILLE, TN Scott Richard Covington, 49, formerly of Vinton passed away in his home in Crossville, TN.

Scott was born in Bakersfield, CA to Burl and Vivian (Crow) Covington on July 12, 1968.

He is survived by his daughter Joely, and his wife, Penny of Crossville, TN; his mother, Vivian Covington of Vinton; his brothers, Duane of Ottumwa and Darrell (Denise) of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Susan (Dave) Poplawski of Cedar rapids; and seven nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by a son, Joseph; his father and grandparents,Mae and Cecil Covington and Vernon and Effie Crow.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Blessed Hope Church with Pasto Matt Hantz officiating. Friends may register from 9:30 until service time. Private Committal Services will be held.

A Memorial Fund has been established and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com