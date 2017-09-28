WATERLOO: Pamela “Pam” S. Kruse Adams, 45, died September 28, 2017 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Pam gave the gift of life through the Iowa Donor Network.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 2, 2017 at Urbana United Methodist Church with Pastor Sue Ney and Pastor Megan Graves officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 3 – 7 PM at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.

Pamela was born September 30, 1971 at Fremont, Nebraska to Pastor Alfred L. and Jane B. (Jones) Kruse and graduated from Carthage High School in Carthage, Illinois in 1990. She received her Associates Degrees from Carl Sandburg Community College and Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. Pam was a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.

On July 12, 1997 she was united in marriage to John H. Adams at Readlyn, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waterloo and were members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Pam was a baker at Kwik Star in Waterloo.

Pam is survived by her husband John of Waterloo; her mother, Jane Kruse of Washington; her sister, Margaret (Ryan) Cook of Keokuk; her brother, Bob Kruse and fiancé, April Helle of Cascade; her father-in-law, Russell Adams of Vinton; and her sister-in-law, Shelly (Wade) Hopper of Vinton. Pam adored her numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Adams; her father, Pastor Alfred L. Kruse and her mother-in-law, Donna Adams.

