VINTON: Glen Dale Geiger, 76, died Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton. Interment will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery near Vinton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM, on Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.

Glen Dale was born October 4, 1940 to Dale B. and Irene (Albert) Geiger. He was a lifelong Benton County resident and attended Vinton Schools and graduated from Garrison High School in 1958. Following graduation, he worked at Collins in Cedar Rapids before utilizing his mechanical abilities at Ervin Motors in Vinton and Glen Dale’s Repair in Shellsburg. His social job was at Mickey’s Bar.

In his leisure, he enjoyed farming, raising cattle, car races, fishing in Wisconsin, playing pool and hunting.

Glen Dale is survived by his son, Brian (DeAnn) Geiger; his grandsons, Jeremiah Weatherwax and Cortland (Andreina) Geiger; his great grandson, Alex; his mother, Irene Geiger; his sister, Bunny (Gene) Fritch; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles; his father, Dale B. Geiger; his sister, Bev Fiebelkorn; his brother-in-law, Ron Fiebelkorn; his granddaughter, Brittany Geiger and his special friend, Lyle “Willy” Williams.

Family and friends will remember Glen for his love of farming, his four legged friends and his quick-witted humor. His Geiger spirit kept him determined to continue his “Walk of Life” even if it was his “last leg to stand on”. He joked he’d be “foot loose and fancy free”. He vowed if we didn’t play the “Walk of Life” at his funeral he’d get up and walk out! May your walk in Heaven be beside your greeting family and friends until those continuing their Walk of Life join you.

