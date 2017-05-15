DYSART – Alvin H. Witt, 93, died Monday, May 15, 2017, at Keystone Nursing Care Center in Keystone, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart with Rev. James Radatz officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Private family interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.

Alvin was born September 29, 1923, in Benton County, Iowa, the son of Henry John and Emma Selken Witt. He attended Homer Township School.

On June 19, 1949, Alvin was united in marriage with Patricia A. “Pat” Glass at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed in the Jesup, Keystone, Jubilee and La Porte City areas until 1959, when he went to work for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids until his retirement. They resided in Garrison from 1961 until 1992 and then moved to Dysart, where Alvin was always busy in his shop, doing wood crafts and projects.

Alvin was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart and the Dysart Lions Club.

Alvin is survived by his children: Roger (Mary McLaughlin) Witt of Vinton; Carilyn (Kirk) Appleby of Vinton; and Terry (Kathy) Witt of Gilbertville; sister Ruby Schuelka of Belle Plaine; sister-in-law Delores Glass of Vinton; brother-in-law Raymond Shackelford of Cordova, IL; 7 grandchildren: Jay (Kecia), Jayma and Jeanne Appleby, Shane (Brea) and Stephanie Witt, and Thad (Ronica) and Aaron McKinley; and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat, on November 13, 1997; brothers Alfred and Walter Witt; sister Ella Aschenbrenner; and special friend, Viola Petersen.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Alvin and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.