VINTON – Ann Marie Kerkman, 68, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton following a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Ann’s Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, at Blessed Hope with Rev. Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton, and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Ann was born August 4, 1949, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Hans William and Mary Adelaide Harrison Jabens. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1967.

On November 7, 1975, Ann was united in marriage with Eldon Eugene Kerkman, Jr. at her parents’ home in Garrison.

Ann worked at the Vinton Lutheran Home for 35 years, first as Dietary Director and then as an administrative assistant.

Ann was an artist who enjoyed drawing, painting and singing. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her husband of 41 years, Eldon Kerkman, of Vinton; three sons: Paul Jabens of Marion; Daniel (Amy) Jabens of Cedar Rapids; and Kurt (Angie) Kerkman of Vinton; one sister, Mary (Wayne) Simnacher of Vinton; two nephews: Dwayne Simnacher of Vinton, and David Simnacher of Vinton; and 9 grandchildren: Madison Bree, Payne Avery, Parker Allen, Clayton Allen, Kayla Marie and Carly Deanne Jabens, and Lily Valeria, Kalley Marie and Kaden Kurtis Kerkman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Ann and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.