Anamosa:Banks Powell Flickinger, five month old son of Brent and Jenni Flickinger went to Heaven at University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics on Monday November 27, 2017.

Baby Banks was born June 22, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Briggs; his Paternal Grandparents, Bret and Cora Flicking; his Maternal Grandparents, Keith Slusher and Susan Arnet; his Paternal Great Grandparents, W.B. “Bart” and Nancy Flickinger, Mary Lee Vogt and Jerry Usher, and Duane and Donna Cook; his Materanal Great Grandparents, Emilie Slusher, and Don and Mary Thomas; and his uncles, Garrett Flickinger and Riley Slusher.

He was preceded in death by his Maternal Great Grandfather, Harold Keith Slusher.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton. Private Committal Services will be held at the Garrison Cemetery.