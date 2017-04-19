VINTON: Barbara Ann (Butterfield) Sumner, 80 of Vinton and formerly of Newhall died at her home Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, April 24, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven W. Rempfer officiating. Visitation will take place 2:00-5:00 PM Sunday also at the church in Newhall. The casket will remain closed at all times to honor Barbara’s wishes. Interment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara was born August 20, 1936 the daughter of Carl and Carlotta (Weltch) Butterfield in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Washington High School in Vinton with the class of 1954. Barbara attended Coe College and graduated in 1957 with her RN Degree, she did her internship at St. Luke’s Hospital. Barbara was united in marriage to Charles B. Sumner on November 23, 1957 in Denver, Colorado, he preceded her in death on June 5, 2014.

Later Barbara returned to Coe College to earn her BSN, graduating in 1993 with honors. For over 35 years she worked as a nurse at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton.

Barbara was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Barb and Charles travelled the United States in their RV (Wiki) and spent their winters in Texas. They had visited all fifty states. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching her birds, rescuing animals and spending time with her family. Barbara was fortunate to have been able to meet four of her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Charles “Stoney” (Sherry) Sumner of Newhall, Carl “Brad” (Karen) Sumner of Omro, Wisconsin, Colleen (Terry) Holland of Watkins; her grandchildren: Cody (Victoria Moore) Sumner of Vinton, Nikolas Sumner of Newhall, Zachery (Megan) Bray of Cedar Rapids and Dakota (Danelia) Bray of Tucson, Arizona; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Troy, Madilynn and LayLani; her siblings, Cortland Butterfield, Maxine Noller, Dale (Sharon) Butterfield all of Vinton, Hazel Prue of Grinnell and Chet Butterfield of Cedar Rapids; her brother-in-law, Edwin Sumner of Cedar Rapids.

In addition to her husband, Charles, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

