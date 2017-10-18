Bernice “Bonnie” Gordon, 85, of Newhall, died on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab Center in Vinton. Services: 11 a.m., Friday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Newhall by the Rev. Craig Steimel. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church after 10 a.m. A luncheon will be offered following the funeral mass.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Theron; children Anita Gordon of Vinton and Steven Gordon of Newhall; grandchildren, Andrew (Wendy) Patterson, Lindsay (Jacob) Glynn, Danielle, Jayme, and Nicholas Gordon; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Sharon) of Kiowa, TX, David (Beverly) of Galena, IL and John (Linda) of Hiawatha; sister, Mary Finnerty of Arlington Heights, IL; sisters-in-law Helen of Ankeny and Jerri of Sanford, NC.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and James; sister, Dorothy Hill; and brothers in law, Lew Hill and John Finnerty.

Bernice Ann was born in Moody County, SD, daughter of Raymond and Martha Mergen Hey on December 18, 1931. She moved to Cedar Rapids at the age of 10, and helped her mother raise her younger siblings. Bernice graduated from St. Patrick High School. On March 2, 1957 she married Theron Gordon in Iowa City. Bonnie worked at Square D and Collins Radio, then for 15 years selling ladies accessories at Armstrong’s Department Store, retiring in 2001. After retirement, she worked with her son at ESI Event Services, Inc.

Bonnie was active in the Catholic Church throughout her life. She was an excellent bowler and participated in many leagues in Cedar Rapids and Newhall. She loved reading, gardening, working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and traveling. Bonnie will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.