VAN HORNE: Bernice Thompson, 86, left her earthly body in the presence of her loving family on Monday, March 6, 2017. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 10 at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone from 4-7 pm. On Saturday, March 11, a celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 am at Salem United Methodist Church in Van Horne, followed by interment at Salem Cemetery. Everyone is invited to a luncheon, which will be served at the Van Horne Community Center.

Bernice was born on June 21, 1930 in Keystone to Albert and Henrietta (Steinford) Kuhl. She attended country school near Keystone and later graduated from Van Horne High School. On July 18, 1948, Bernice married Sheldon Thompson in Van Horne, and they were blessed to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary together last summer. She worked alongside her husband as they farmed together their entire lives north of Van Horne. She served her community in many ways. As a lifelong member of her church, she was always available to coordinate special events. Bernice was also an active leader in community events through the American Legion Auxiliary and Van Horne Lions Club. She enjoyed a large vegetable garden, which included hours of canning and freezing the bounty. She took pride in her beautiful flower garden. Bernice enjoyed cooking and baking for her family; the kitchen was never without a chocolate cookie! Of all her interests, spending time with her family was her greatest joy, which brought her endless smiles and laughs.

Bernice leaves a legacy of love, including her five children: Joan (Dennis) Feddersen of Fort Dodge, Jane (Dean) Schminke of Vinton, Nancy Burhenn of Gilbert, David (Theresa) Thompson of Van Horne, and Jim (Tamie) Thompson of Manistee, Michigan. Her legacy continues with 14 grandchildren: Aaron (Sarah) Feddersen, Grant Feddersen, Jared (Karine) Feddersen, Nick (Alexis) Schminke, Amy (Joe) Vislisel, Alison (Aaron) Eckert, Lindsay (Aron) Bierbaum, Zach Burhenn, Colby (Becky) Burhenn, Tyler Burhenn, Ben Thompson, Beth Thompson, Mackenzie Thompson, and Seth Thompson. Her loving legacy continued to include ten great-grandchildren: Peter, Calvin, and Miriam Feddersen; Marie and Tess Feddersen; Piper Schminke; Henry Vislisel; Conrad Eckert; and Hudson and Ivy Bierbaum. She is also survived by two sisters (Darlene Shoemaker, Linda Touro), one sister-in-law (Erma Thompson), one brother-in-law (Darwin Struve), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Bernice. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com