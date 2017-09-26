Betsy L. Hilmer-Wolf-Ruiter, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in her home surrounded by caring family and friends after a strong battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life in Betsy’s memory will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Urbana Community Center.

Betsy Lee Ruiter is survived by her loving husband, Larry; special daughters, Brenda and husband Jeff Barkdoll, and Renee Phillips; and her grandchildren, Bethany Barkdoll, Ryan Barkdoll, Josh Phillips, Chelsey Phillips, Austin Hughes and Dalton Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Wolf; mother and father, Jessie and Hugo Hilmer; and stepdaughter, Ramona Hughes.