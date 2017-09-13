SHELLSBURG: Boyd Dean Beatty passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on September 12, 2017.

Boyd was born November 24, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, IA. His parents were Frank and Hazel Beatty. Boyd was the second of four sons.

Boyd graduated from Shellsburg Consolidated School where he was the president of his high school graduation class. He attended Colorado College and then transferred to UCLA where he earned his B.S. degree in business administration. Boyd paid for college by working various and unusual jobs, including washing street lights in Beverly Hills and digging by hand a swimming pool in Brentwood.

On November 17, 1951, Boyd and Dorothy Ratner were united in marriage at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Rapids.

In 1953, Boyd, his wife Dorothy, and their two children returned from California to Shellsburg. Over the next several years, their family expanded to five children. For 39 years, Boyd ran a successful cattle and grain operation. (Boyd raised hogs for a few years, but he and the hogs did not always see eye to eye.) While a stressful and sometimes thankless occupation, farming was in his blood.

In 1992, Boyd and Dorothy retired and moved to Cedar Rapids. Boyd’s interest in the family farm never waned, and he continued to help until his health began to deteriorate.

Boyd had a wonderful sense of humor, and his lifelong interests included history and travel. He loved spending time with his family, playing ping pong with friends, watching all sports (except baseball), and winters in Mesa, AZ.

Boyd and Dorothy raised five children: Jan (Wayne) Christiansen, Grinnell; Paul, Shellsburg; Scott, Shellsburg; Jane (Gene Prokuski), Downers Grove, IL; Jean (Roy) Fish, Shellsburg. They have 6 grandchildren: Laurie (Christiansen) Snazelle; Tina (Christiansen) Mabuce; Kyle Beatty; Kurtis Beatty; Scottie Fish; Sara Fish. They have nine great grandchildren: Ben, Ringo, Holden, Adam, Ryan, Korbin, Brecken, Carver and Ava.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Private family graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Boyd on Sunday, Sept 17, 1 – 4 pm, at Wildcat Golf Club, Shellsburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Parkinson Diseases Foundation.