VINTON: Brenda Lee Fennern, 56, died Saturday October 21, 2017 at her residence following an

extended illness.

To honor her wishes she was cremated and a Memorial Visitation will be held at Blessed

Hope Church from 2 to 5 PM on Saturday, October 28, 2017 where friends may share

special memories of Brenda beginning at 3 PM, and Hospice Chaplain Duane Potter will

offer prayers.

Brenda was born June 4, 1961 in Vinton to LaVerne and Luella (Burris) Rouse. She is

survived by her husband Steve Schutterle; her sons, Levi and Justin Schutterle of Vinton;

her daughter, Heather Fennern of Dysart; five grandchildren; her sister, Kathy (Gene)

Newsome of Hannibal, MO; and her brother, Larry (Linda) Rouse of Vinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, and one sister.