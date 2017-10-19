Carrol Lynk Jr., was born June 7, 1934 in Vinton to Florence and Carrol Vae Lynk.

Carrol was raised in Vinton and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1952

He worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids until moving in August of 1970 to Phoenix, Arizona with his wife Marcia and children David and Dawn. He worked at Motorola until his retirement.

In December 1997, the family then moved to Sun City, Arizona.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Florence and Carrol Vae Lynk,

He is survived by his wife Marcia, children David and Dawn, and grandchildren Bradley, Wesley Rachel and Renae.

Carrol died peacefully on October 14, 2017, surrounded by his family after a long illness of Alzheimer’s disease in the Rock Creek Alzheimer’s Facility in Surprise, Arizona.

A memorial will be held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Congregational Church in Sun City,Arizona.