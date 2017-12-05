GARRISON – Connie Jo Helms, 63, died Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart following a long battle with cancer.

Per Connie’s request, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Connie was born September 3, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Jean Williams Helms. She was raised in Garrison and graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1972 and received her LPN from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Connie worked as an LPN for 32 years, with ten of those years spent at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton.

Connie attended Blessed Hope Church in Vinton. She enjoyed taking walks with Maya, rock hunting, shopping, baking and reading.

Connie is survived by her children, Morgan (Marty) Watts of Montezuma; Dane Hudson of Henderson, NV; and Eric Hudson of Marshalltown; her beloved dog, Maya; and her siblings, Rick (Dyann) Helms of Vinton; Steve (Karen) Helms of Vinton; Dave (Sally) Helms of Longmont, CO; Dawn (Dave) Stephenson of Vinton; and Brenda (Bill) Wernsing of Colorado Springs, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N. 9th Ave., Vinton, IA 52349 or Blessed Hope Church, 1509 S. M Ave., Vinton, IA 52349.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Connie and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.