Garrison: Connor Michael Allee, month-old infant son of Chad and Cheyenne (Barnes) Allee, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M., Saturday, April 8th, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E 6th St. Vinton, IA with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

In addition to his parents, Baby Connor is survived by two brothers, Alex Walling and Grayson Barnes; his sister, Laci Allee; maternal grandparents, Tamara Barnes of Vinton and Keith Barnes of Garrison; paternal grandparents Diane Berger of Vinton and Mike Allee of Cedar Rapids; aunts and uncles, Shane Shelton, Gabrielle and Keith Barnes, Jr. and Dan Allee; maternal great-grandparents, Beverly Busler of Vinton and Charles and Dorothy Osborn of Sandusky, OH; and paternal great-grandmothers, Darlene Meeks and Beverly Allee both of Belle Plaine.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Edward Busler, maternal great-grandmother, Alleene Barnes, and paternal great-grandfathers, Robert Meeks and Clel Allee.

