Curtiss P. Dart

VINTON – Curtiss Phillip Dart, 57, died at his home in Vinton on Friday, July 7, 2017, following a courageous battle with ALS.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Curtiss was born December 21, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Phillip Leroy and Jean Lois Barnts Dart. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in Marion in 1978.

Curtiss proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

Curtiss was united in marriage with Lorie M. Wille Curfman on April 7, 1991.

He was an area supervisor for Cedar Rapids Janitorial. He also worked for Iowa Electric and the Duane Arnold Energy Center.

He enjoyed racing cars, riding his motorcycle and heckling his grandchildren.

Curtiss is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lorie Curfman of Vinton; sons David and Danny Curfman of Vinton; siblings: Calvin (Linda) Dart of Cedar Rapids; Laura (Scott) Shook of Marion; LaDonna (Matt) Davenport of Florida; and Libby (Mark) Newman of Michigan; nieces and nephews: Christopher Knudsen of Marion; Shauna Dart and Zach Dart, both of Cedar Rapids; Chaunee Williams of Marion; and Meagan Smith of Florida; and grandchildren: Diem, Brylee, Peyton, Abel and Alivia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Ellsworth and Ruby Dart and George and Hilma Barnts.

The family would like to thank the ICU nurses at the Iowa City VA and Jackie, as well as the Hospice Compassus nurses for their exceptional care of Curtiss. You are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter at 3636 Westown Pkwy., Ste. 204, West Des Moines, IA 50266, or online at webia.alsa.org.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Curtiss and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.