VAN HORNE: Dan Heeren, 46, died Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Dupont Industrial Bioscience in Cedar Rapids following a workplace accident.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 PM on Friday at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Dan was born April 30, 1971 in Burlington, Iowa. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Luther and Kirkwood Colleges. On June 24, 2000 he was united in marriage to Cari Newton at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. Dan worked at Dupont Industrial Bioscience for more than five years.

Dan was a hard-working man that loved his family and friends with his whole heart.

He is survived by his wife, Cari of Van Horne; his children at home, Bo, Peityn, Damon and Ava; his four legged children, Gus, Stanley and Stella; his parents, George (Cathy) Heeren of Cedar Rapids and Judy (Jim) Boyd of Urbandale; his brothers, Mike of Independence, Jon of Lakeville, MN and Nick of Waukee; his step-sister, Blair Ganem of Indianola; his father and mother-in-law, Terry and Janet Newton of Blairstown; his sisters-in-law, Linda Gorsch of Blairstown, Lori Gewecke of Atkins and Carol Newton of Cedar Rapids and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

