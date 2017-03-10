VINTON: Darlene Mary Clark Sommerfeld, 90, died Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab following an extended illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 13, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Urbana with Father Ardel Barta as Celebrant. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Spencers Grove Cemetery. A Wake Service will begin at 4 PM on Sunday, March 12 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton and visitation will continue until 7 PM that night. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Urbana or Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab.

Darlene was born March 2, 1927 in Benton County to Edward J. and Elizabeth (Schmitz) Kramer. On September 5, 1943 she married Floyd Clark in California. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1985. She married Al Sommerfeld in July of 2000. He died on March 10, 2009.

For twelve years she was employed in the dietary dept. of Virginia Gay Hospital and also as an office assistant at Vinton’s West School.

Darlene is survived by her sons, Duane L. Clark of Cedar Rapids, and Randy J. (Liz) Clark of Indianola; her daughters, Diane (Wayne) Long and Lonna (Rick) Gordon, all of Vinton; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry, Leo and Harold and Harry in infancy; her sister, Irene Schlotterbeck; her son-in-law, John Riffey; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

