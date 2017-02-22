SHELLSBURG: David Elsworth Anthony, Sr. 86, died at his residence February 18, 2017.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at 1 PM., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton with Pastor Duane Wilcox officiating. To honor his wishes, private Committal Services will be held on Friday the 24th at Streets Cemetery in Maquoketa. In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

David was born November 16, 1930 to Leslie and Lida Viola (Moon) Anthony. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. He worked at Collins Radio, Boeing and was owner of several businesses throughout his lifetime. He was also a farmer and basically a jack of all trades.

He told everyone he loved to go to “the bank” since fishing is where he would go to think and to be alone. He was a very generous man and had an incredibly huge heart. He gave the best “bear” hugs. David was a deacon in his church, being involved in its ministries.

He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Hite, Mary (Neil) Cantonwine and Martha Darling; his children, Elizabeth (David) Alison, Linda Anthony, Viola Hamilton, Margo (Robert) Domitrovish, Lisa (Benjamin) Coss, and David (LuCinda) Anthony; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a boatload of nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by those who loved him, but they know he is in a better place.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com