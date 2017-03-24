David “Bert” McAtee, 58, died March 19, 2017, at his residence following a sudden illness.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was born July 10, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, to Donald and Donna (Poulson) McAtee.

Known to family and friends as “Bert,” he worked for East Iowa Decks for many years, and recently at Benton Grain for Nolan Farms. He enjoyed NASCAR races and all sports.

He is survived by his daughter, Angelia Mae McAtee and fiance, Chris McClellan, of Bayard; his son, Jeremy Lee McAtee of Palo; his grandchildren, Alexis, Allyson, Autumn, Adiline McAtee and Liam McClellan; his brother, Doug McAtee of Toledo; and his sisters, Denise Knudtson of Palo and Diana Dawes of Van Horne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dale; one granddaughter; and his best friends, Gary and Michael Cohrt.

Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.