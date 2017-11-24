David L. Pates

VINTON – David Leroy Pates, 66, died Thursday, November 23, 2017, at his home in Vinton following a brief battle with cancer.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home at 3 p.m. by Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 of Vinton and U.S. Army Funeral Honors of Des Moines.

David was born December 2, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Bill and Edna Bottoms Pates. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 of Vinton and a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

David owned and operated Big P Contracting, working in plumbing, heating and refrigeration. In his spare time he liked working with electronics.

David is survived by his step-mother, Ardith Pates of Waterloo; son, Daniel (Adrian) Pates of Boise, ID; daughter, Molly (Lacy) Ferguson of Twin Lakes, WI; his girlfriend, Beate Hoffman of Vinton; brother, Stanley (Beth) Drewlow of Evansdale; sisters, Janet Manning and Carol Shader, both of Waterloo; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Pates.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for David and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.