VINTON – Dawn Ellen Greenwood, 62, died Sunday, November 5, 2017, at her home in Vinton following a brief illness.

Per Dawn’s wishes, her body has been cremated. Services are pending at this time.

Dawn was born April 26, 1955, in Spencer, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Helen P. Gommels Thompson. She graduated from the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, Iowa.

On March 3, 1973, Dawn was united in marriage with Roy Lee Greenwood in Vinton, Iowa. Dawn was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she cherished time spent with her family.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roy Lee Greenwood, of Vinton; mother-in-law Madeline Greenwood of Vinton; her children, Chuck (Staci) Greenwood and Jennifer (Al) Greenwood, both of Vinton; sister, Ann (Randy) Moore of Des Moines; brother, John (Lisa) Leonard of Vinton; granddaughters Korina (Colton) and Brooke; and great-grandson Diezel-Lee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Charles Leonard; and brother, Jeff Leonard.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dawn and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.