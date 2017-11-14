NEWHALL: Delores Wanda Pickering , age 78, died Monday, November 13, 2017 from injuries suffered in a traffic accident on highway 30 in Benton County.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, rural Newhall. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church in Newhall. Memorials may be left for St. John Lutheran Church or Central Lutheran School.

Delores was born on November 18, 1938 in rural Newhall, the daughter of Irvin and Zenolia (Meier) Schirm and graduated from Newhall High School with the class of 1956. On August 31, 1956 she was united in marriage to Lynn Pickering at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Delores worked at the Newhall Bank for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and a faithful servant to her church and community. Her door was always open. She found true JOY in serving Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She loved her friends and family very much. She had a very caring and genuine heart.

Delores is survived by her husband Lynn of Newhall; two daughters, Tami Pickering of Fairfax and Jodi (Scott) England of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Brittney England and Marcus England; brother Harold (Rosemary) Schirm of Avondale, PA; sister-in-law Kay (Donald) Albertsen of Van Horne; brother-in-law Larry (Donna) Pickering of Vinton; many cherished nieces and nephews; and her “chosen” children, Matt Levenhagen, Patty Pirkl, Linda Freitag, Mike Levenhagen and Jim Freie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Mark Pickering; her brother Charles Schirm and her nephews Brian & Jeff Schirm.

Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.