Dennis “Denny” Duane Umbdenstock, 65, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away in a vehicle accident in Benton County on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The family will greet friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2017, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at the funeral home by Mike Olinger. Burial will follow at Urbana Cemetery, Urbana.

Denny was born July 17, 1952, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of George and Ruby (Burkey) Umbdenstock. He graduated from Urbana Community High School. On June 9, 1973, Denny was united in marriage to Janet Phelps. He worked for the City of Urbana, retiring at the age of 63. Denny then worked part-time for EZ Trash Solutions. The main priority and love of his life were his children. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening and dirt track racing. Denny loved spending time with his family, especially on bowling outings. Denny was a dedicated worker all of his life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Denny is survived by his wife, Janet Umbdenstock of Urbana; daughter, Shannon Umbdenstock (Kyle Meyer) of Center Point; son, Gavin (Brooke) Umbdenstock of Cedar Rapids; brother, David (Teresa) Umbdenstock of Vinton; and nephew, Brian Umbdenstock (Mandy Saunders) of Vinton.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Umbdenstock; mother, Ruby Umbdenstock Lubbock; and step-father, Robert Lubbock.

See his obituary page, and leave a tribute HERE.