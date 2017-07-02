ATKINS: Derrol W. Armstrong, 88 died Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Atkins City Park Pavilion, 320 – 2nd Avenue, Atkins from 6 – 8 PM on Monday, July 10, 2017. Private family committal services will be held at Raetz Cemetery near Atkins.

Derrol was born December 29, 1928 in Atkins to Louis and Velma Armstrong. He was united in marriage to Louise (Tumilty) on August 23, 1954 in Shellsburg. Derrol was a lifelong farmer in Benton County and was well known for his welding skills.

Survivors include his wife, Louise of Atkins; his children, Ronda (Terry Miller) Armstrong, Cherrol Armstrong, Brad (Tess Adair) Armstrong all of Atkins, Amy (Dan) Roehr and Anne (Lyle Tinkle) Armstrong all of Shellsburg; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren and his sister, Phyllis Rusbult.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Velma Armstrong.

