VINTON – Dianne Donels Schmidt, 87, died Monday, September 25, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City due to complications of a stroke.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Sue Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Dianne was born August 12, 1930, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, the daughter of Clare and Alice Portzline Donels. She was baptized by Bishop Raymond Grant.

After graduating from Lincoln High School in Vinton, she attended Francis Shimer in Mt. Carroll, IL, and Drake University in Des Moines. She continued her education at the University of Iowa, graduating with membership in Phi Beta Kappa.

Dianne and Jim Wagner were married in 1949. Two children were born to this union, Brigitte and Robert Donels “Robbie” Wagner. Robbie preceded Dianne in death in 1981, and her husband, Jim, died January 19, 1992.

On August 12, 1994, Dianne married Dr. Duane A. Schmidt. Dianne and Duane took many interesting trips around the world, including The QE2, the Queen Mary, the Galapagos Islands, the Great Wall of China and the S.S.T. They enjoyed a deeply loving life together until his sad death on June 1, 2013.

Dianne belonged to the Mentor and Early Arts Clubs, and she was a 50+ year member of the PEO Sisterhood. She was especially proud of her memberships in the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Dianne is survived by her daughter, Brigitte Burgman of Hobe Sound, FL; three grandchildren, Ben Burgman of Stuart, FL; Rachel (Dr. Rudy Carrillo) Burgman of Lantana, FL; and Seth (Mimi) Burgman of Aventura, FL; her great-granddaughter, Celine Burgman of Aventura, FL; two step-daughters, Cyd Schmidt (David) Ferris of San Mateo, CA, and Cat Schmidt (Howard) Lewis of Apex, NC; two step-grandchildren, Anna Babette and Howie Lewis; one sister, Cherie Donels of Plano, TX; and a special nephew, John (Diane) Wagner of Traer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jim Wagner; her second husband; Dr. Duane Schmidt; and her son, Robert Donels Wagner.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton; the Vinton Public Library; or Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Dianne and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.