VINTON: Dolores Mary Salz Van Eschen, 89 died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 22, 2017 with Father Ardel Barta as Celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 PM on Monday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton where a Vigil Service will begin at 4 PM. A complete obituary will be published Friday afternoon. Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements.