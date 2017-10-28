Dorothy Lois Carstensen, 91, of Preston died October 27, 2017, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.

She was the daughter of Harry and Susie (Campbell) Fey and was born on October 3, 1926 in Maquoketa, Iowa. She was educated in schools in Clinton County and attended the Iowa State Teachers College In Cedar Falls. She taught in the Elwood and Delmar schools.

On August 3, 1952, she married Ingwer Carstensen in Elwood. They farmed in Clinton and Jackson Counties.

She is survived by her husband Ingwer; children Jim (Dawn Strait) Carstensen of Bellevue, Connie (Dan) Conine of Robins, and Mary Jo (Rich) Hainstock of Vinton; grandchildren Matt (Danielle) Hainstock, Carissa and Ben Conine, Ethan and Maggie Carstensen and step-granddaughter Jenifer (Josh) Pierce; step-great granddaughter Kinzie; numerous nieces, nephews, great, great-great and even great-great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Lloyd Fey and sisters Ethel Fey and Eleanor (Elly) ter Haar.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday, October 30, 2017, and services will be at 10 A.M., Tuesday, October 31, 2017, both at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Burial will be in the Preston Cemetery.

She was a member of the Preston Legion Auxiliary Unit 602 for 48 years, the Preston United Methodist Church, and the Jackson County Retired School Personnel.

She especially loved being with her family. She enjoyed baking, gardening, playing cards, serving others and corresponding with friends and family.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Dorothy L. Carstensen memorial fund has been established.

