VINTON – Duane Edwin Belknap, 85, died Saturday, August 5, 2017, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids following a short illness.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Interment with military rites will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Duane was born April 30, 1932, in Tipton, Iowa, the son of Ralph Leroy and Elma Bucknell Belknap. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton and attended Iowa State University.

Duane proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1953 to 1955.

On October 20, 1956, Duane was united in marriage with Monica Ann Kaestner in Newhall. She preceded him in death on August 11, 1984. He married Thelma Esther Bushnell Oliver on June 15, 1985, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.

Duane farmed and worked for Benton County Secondary Roads for 12 years before retiring.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Shellsburg, the Shriners and the Masons. He loved horses and sports.

Duane is survived by his wife, Thelma, of Vinton; two sons: Randy (Joan) Belknap of North Liberty and Jim (Deb) Belknap of West Branch; four step-children: Martin Oliver of Cedar Rapids; Jayne (Eric) Rector of Marion; Laura Green of Hiawatha; and Crystal (Larry) Zdenek of Sioux Falls, SD; one brother, Dwight (Elaine) Belknap of Lake Havasu, AZ; four sisters: Madelyn Duncklee of Marion; Marvel (Fred) Netser of Vinton; Linda Belknap of Westminster, CO; and Lois Erickson of White Bear Lake, MN; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Monica.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Duane and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.