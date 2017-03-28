Dwayne Elliott Ebel, 71 of Shellsburg, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at his home. Celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Brosh Chapel. Private family inurnment will be at a later in Czech National Cemetery.

Dwayne was born January 4, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Milford and Anne (Pospichal) Ebel. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, class of 1964. Dwayne was united in marriage to Sheryl Nelson on May 14, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a journeyman plumber for Local 125 in Cedar Rapids for 45 years, with A’Hearn Plumbing and Heating until retiring in 2010. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, watching the Cubs, attending grandchildren sporting events, and most of all spending time with his family and his dog, Murphy.

Dwayne is survived by his wife Sheryl; three children Matthew (Carrie) Ebel of Ely, Jennifer (Brent) Dettman of Mason City and Kimberly Schulte (Brad Latteyer) of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren Allyson Nelson, Mackenzie and Katelyn Dettman, Eli and Wyatt Ebel; his brother Milford “Mick” (Nancy) Ebel of Red Oak, Texas; as well as his nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com