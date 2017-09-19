Elaine K. Tubaugh, 70, of Belle Plaine, IA, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, after a long battle with leukemia.

Elaine was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Vinton, IA, to Donald & Velma (Oliphant) Bordwell. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerald “Jerry” Tubaugh on Dec. 21, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, IA, making their life together in Belle Plaine.

As a young woman, Elaine worked for Rockwell-Collins as a spot welder of military communication equipment for the Vietnam effort, then as a bookkeeper for the Belle Plaine Livestock Auction. Later in life she worked as a bank teller for Midwest One. Throughout all the years she worked diligently beside her husband in their auction business as bookkeeper, clerk, and office manager. She had a gift for interior design, enjoyed collecting antiques, and she had a deep love of humanitarian efforts. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served faithfully in many positions in the local Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women Presidencies, and as a counselor in the Iowa City Stake Relief Society Presidency, many of which serve to meet the financial and physical needs of local citizens and those in need abroad. She also had a deep and abiding love of her family, friends, and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Belle Plaine; children, Roshan (Thomas) Richards of Pleasant Grove, UT, Jared R. (Adriane) of Omaha, NE, Melyse (Rick) Sparks of Belle Plaine and Seth C. (Lindsey) of Syracuse, UT; 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Cheryl Strohbehn of Cedar Rapids.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Edmond B.; and sister, Kathey (Stanley) Holcomb.

Services are 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In Iieu of flowers that all memorials be donated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her memory at https://www.lls.org. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com