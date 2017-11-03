ELBERON: Elmer Joseph Chalupsky, 92, died October 31, 2017 at his residence following an extended illness.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM., Monday, November 6, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone with Chaplain, Harley Ness officiating. Friends may register from 10 AM to service time. Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home by James R. Kalina American Legion Post #226 and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Lunch will be served at the Elberon Community Center at 12:30 PM.

Elmer was born March 24, 1925 in rural Marion to Ed and Blanche (Konicek) Chalupsky and attended Waltham Grade School and Clutier High School. After graduation he attended Lincoln Aeronautical Institute in Nebraska and was drafted in 1946 into the Army Engineers. Upon discharge he was employed at Hinson Manufacturing in Waterloo.

On June 14, 1949 he was united in marriage to Marian “Marne” Novak. They lived in Waterloo until moving to the farm for ten years. In 1959 the family moved to Clutier where Elmer managed the Lumber Yard. He had several vocations until he was appointed Elberon Postmaster in 1963 until retiring after twenty years. He always joked he could never hold a job, but each was a good education.

Elmer had many attributes including inventing some unique machines, was a superb mechanic as well as an excellent wood craftsman, making much of Marne’s furniture. AND he could fix anything.

Elmer was a member of the Vining Protestant Church where he taught Sunday School, served as Legion Commander of the Elberon Post for twelve years and as County Commander, served on the Town Council sixteen years, was a cub Scout Leader, was on the Keystone Telephone Board twenty-four years serving as president three years, served as Mayor, served on the Land Fill Commission and the Determining County Official Pay Commission.

Elmer loved Polka dancing and was an avid card player. He spent many hours in his shop. He and Marne loved to fish in Canada. They traveled to many telephone conventions and lobbied in Washington D.C. for rural co-operatives.

They traveled by motor home for two months in Alaska, crossed Canada on the Canadian Rail, and Cruised to the Panama Canal where his father served in the Navy. Prior to a trip to Czechoslovakia he quickly polished his Czech language and had a ball conversing with everyone.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Marne; daughter, Nancy (Jerold) Hartgrave; grandson, Chris (Heather) Fehr and great grandson, Dylan and Mason Fehr.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Alvin and Lloyd.

Elmer had a wonderful sense of Humor and will surely be missed.