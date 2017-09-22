URBANA: Esther Mae Rinderknecht, 85 of Urbana died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Urbana Methodist Church with Pastor Sue Ney officiating. Interment will be in the Urbana Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM, Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. A Memorial Fund has been established.

Esther was born May 30, 1932 in Vinton to Otto and Rosa (Brehm) Knaack. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton with the class of 1950.

Esther was united in marriage to Earl Rinderknecht on March 15, 1953 at Vinton. A loving wife and mother she was known as the Urbana Babysitter who spoiled her grandchildren and great grandson. Esther enjoyed bowling, roller skating and dancing on Friday nights at the Senior Center in Independence. Esther was a member of the Urbana American Legion Auxiliary and the Urbana Methodist Church. One of her greatest pleasures was traveling with Earl to all of the local fields where they knew deer gathered for feeding. One evening they counted over 435 deer.

She is survived by her husband Earl of Urbana; two daughters, Linda (Mark) Kelty of Urbana and Cindy (Pancho) Lopez of Independence; four grandchildren; one great grandson and sister-in-law, Katherine Knaack of Vinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Sherrie Lee; her brothers, Jack, Glenn, Jim, Harold, Keith, Ralph, Myron and Leland Knaack; and her sister, Ruth Bevins.

