VINTON – Garry Lloyd Gordon, 60, died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Hospice House of Mercy following a brave battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2017, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.

Garry was born July 11, 1956, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Earl James and Blanche “Micki” O’Donnell Gordon. He graduated from Benton Community High School in 1974.

Garry worked many jobs through the years, but he always wanted to make people happy and always had a smile on his face. He moved to Vinton in 1985.

Garry was a member of the Blairstown Presbyterian Church.

Garry is survived by two sisters: Marilyn (Gene) Dellamuth of Blairstown and Judy (John) Munson of Marshalltown; 1 nephew; 3 nieces; 4 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Cletus Friedman; twin brother Larry; and his grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Garry and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.