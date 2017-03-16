VINTON – Harold Edwin Rector, 83, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following a long illness with Parkinson’s disease.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, at Blessed Hope in Vinton with Rev. Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Private family interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Harold was born May 25, 1933, in Bentonsport, Iowa, the son of Harry E. and Frances Ethel Sears Rector. In 1946, the family moved from Independence to Vinton, and Harold graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1951.

Harold enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning to Iowa, he graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids and received his Master’s degree from Western University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

On May 25, 1958, Harold was united in marriage with Dru Graber at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.

Harold taught physical education and coached track, wrestling and swimming at the Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School. He later bought and managed Vinton’s Ben Franklin/R Variety store until his retirement. He also managed the Vinton Laundromat.

Harold cherished spending time with family. He was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and sought to live eternity with his Savior.

Harold is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dru, of Vinton; seven children: Jay (Deborah) Rector of Wichita, KS; Jana (Mike) Emerson of Broken Arrow, OK; Eric (Jayne) Rector of Marion; Sara Rector of Watauga, TX; Amy Rector of San Diego, CA; Jill (Josh) Slominski of Lawson, MO; and Megan (Cal) Rickels of Vinton; and 22 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Manor and the Vinton Lutheran Home for their excellent care of Harold.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Harold and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.