VINTON: Harold Schulte, 85, died Friday, September 15, 2017 at Iowa Veterans Hospital in Iowa City following an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St, Vinton with Father Ardel Barta officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Vinton. Friends may register at the funeral home from 1 PM until service time. A memorial fund has been established.

Harold was born July 2, 1932 at Watkins to John R. and Mary Jane (Nolan) Schulte. He attended Country School in Jackson Township and at Garrison High School. Harold was a farmer who enjoyed having coffee and visiting with friends.

He is survived by his adopted son, Scott Schlitter of Vinton; his sister, Hazel Merchant of Vinton; his nieces, Rose (Bill) Bowser of Waterloo, Monica (Dean) Merchant McKenna of Dysart, Barb Merchant of Vinton and Jodie Olson of Menomonie, WI.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Pearl Sturtz and Vernie Olson; his brothers-in-law, Willis Sturtz, Erick Olson and Woodrow Merchant; and his nephews, Anthony and Tom Merchant and Darrel Olson.

