Hazel M. Merchant

VINTON – Hazel Marie Merchant, 95, died Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton due to complications of a fall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Ardel Barta as Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Vinton.

Hazel was born August 20, 1922, in Watkins, Iowa, the daughter of John R. and Mary Jane Nolan Schulte. She graduated from Van Horne High School in 1939.

On June 3, 1941, Hazel was united in marriage with James Woodrow “Woody” Merchant at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1991. Hazel was a homemaker.

Hazel was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton and participated in the Quilting Circle and Altar and Rosary.

She enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk and sending cards to family and friends.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Monica (Dean) McKenna of Dysart; daughter-in-law Barb Merchant of Vinton; four grandchildren: Craig (Terri) Merchant, Kellie Merchant, Phillip McKenna and Marcie McKenna; 6 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons: Tom and Anthony Merchant; two sisters: Pearl Sturtz and Vernie Olson; one brother, Harold Schulte; and 2 granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Hazel and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.