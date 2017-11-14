NEWHALL: Howard N. “Buzz” Wiegand, 92, died at his residence of a sudden illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6h St. in Vinton with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Interment will be held at the Urbana Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established for the Newhall First Responders Foundation.

Howard was born December 10, 1924 in Cedar Rapids to Ray and Della (Ruka) Wiegand. On December 24, 1943, he was united in marriage to Twylah E. Oliphant. She preceded him in death on August 27, 2002. Howard married Rozella Lauterwasser on March 18, 2004 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Newhall. Howard farmed in Urbana for forty years. As a young man he was employed making dentures. He was a former Mason and enjoyed Auto Racing.

He is survived by his wife, Rozella of Newhall; his sons, Kim Wiegand of Montezuma, Kendall (Cindy) Wiegand of Urbana, and Kirk Wiegand of Colorado; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; his step-children, Mark (Sharon) Lauterwasser of Cedar Rapids, Mary Lou (Steve) Young of Blairstown, John Lauterwasser of Newhall, and Jane (Wayne) Griggs of Hudson, FL; eight step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Twylah, he was preceded in death by an infant son; his brother, Arvel; his sister, Eva Jane Hoglan; and step-son Bruce Lauterwasser.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com