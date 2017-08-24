BETTENDORF – Iona Alpers Inman, 87, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, family by her side.
Iona was born near Van Horne, Iowa, on September 23, 1929, to John and Elta Alpers. On June 20, 1945, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Richard L. Inman, who survives. The Inmans worked the family farm until 1963 when they moved to Bettendorf, Iowa. Iona worked for Walgreens, National Food Store, and Jewel Food Store, until retiring in 1985. Iona and Dick spent several winters in Mission, Texas. She loved genealogy, knitting for the American Red Cross, and family gatherings.
In addition to her husband, Iona is survived by four children; Scarlet (Bob) White of Bettendorf, Susan (Willard) Newman of Davenport, Scott (Peggy) Inman of Milan, and Timothy Inman of Marshalltown, Iowa. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Rob (Cindy) White, Tony (Renee) White, Sara (Brent) Pearson, Amanda (Joe) Motto, Jonathan Newman, Marcus Newman, and Madeline Inman; as well as 7 great-grandchildren, brother Mert (Claudette) Alpers of Vinton, Iowa, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by siblings, Donald Alpers, Helen Kusel, Dale Alpers, and twin sister Leona Bunten.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 28, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, where Iona and Dick have been active for more than 50 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and Pastor Richard Pokora will preside over the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. The family suggests that memorials be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross.