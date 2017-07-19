VINTON: James “Pat” Patrick Peacock passed away following a brief illness Monday, July 17th at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha. Visitation will be Friday, July 21st from 4-6pm at Phillips Funeral Home, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton, followed by a Celebration of Life at Golf Right (1011 W 3rd St, Vinton) from 7-10pm. There will be a private graveside service at Parkers Grove Cemetery, Shellsburg at a later date.

Pat was born March 14th, 1946 to Harold “Bud” and Iris Peacock. He was employed by Iowa Manufacturing (Terex) for 42 years. Pat enjoyed camping, NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and telling stories about life’s “crooked road” around the campfire.

Pat is survived by his children Patricia Peacock, Steven (Melinda Haley) Peacock, and Rebecca Rinke. His step-children Jeff (Jenny) Frieden, Angie (Jeff) Mitchell, and Greg Frieden. His sister Joan (Harry) Schrader and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike.

A memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Staff at the Hospice House for their compassionate care and understanding as Pat completed his journey down “life’s crooked road”