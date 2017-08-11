VINTON – Janice Kay “Jan” Franks, 71, died Thursday, August 10, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids from complications of surgery.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Jan was born December 4, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Alvin and Helen Marie Srajhans Divoky. She graduated from Solon High School in 1964. On May 18, 1996, Jan was united in marriage with Samuel Laverne “Sammy” Franks in Vinton. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2016. Jan worked as a dietary cook at the Cedar Valley Ranch for 13 years. Jan enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann McAtee of Vinton; two sisters: Lorene (Don) Trachta and Delores Trachta, both of Cedar Rapids; one sister-in-law, Doris Divoky of Solon and brother-in-law, Elmer Franks of Glendale, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sammy; a brother, Richard Divoky; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Trachta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to REM Iowa, 413 1st Ave, Vinton.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Jan and her family. Condolences may be left at

.