A Celebration of Jaret’s Life will be held at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids at a later date.

Jaret Robert son of Robert and Judy (Hanna) Schonberg was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He received his early education at Noelridge and Kenwood Schools. Jaret continued his education at Harding Middle School and Cedar Rapids Washington. Following high school he began working at Econo Foods, before working at Hy-Vee. Jaret lived in Thermopolis, Wyoming for fifteen years prior to moving to West Union. While in Thermopolis he worked for a local grocery store. Jaret enjoyed playing disc golf with his friends.

Jaret is survived by his son, Noah Claypool of Cedar Rapids; mother, Judy Friede of West Union; three siblings, Ellen (Stephen) Cohenour of Fayette, Denise (Tim) Bird of Vinton, and Jason (Tracy) Schonberg of Marion; and his step-mother, Sherry Schonberg.

In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his father, Robert Schonberg, who died June 8, 2013.