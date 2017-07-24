VINTON: Jean Redlinger, 71 of Vinton died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at her home following a brief illness. A Memorial Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM, Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established.

Jean was born May 2, 1946 in Pipestone, Minnesota to Jack and Irene (Steinhoff) Melcher. She devoted her entire life to working with children and for 20 plus years she was a house parent at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School. Later in life, she spent most of her time caring for her grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Jean shared her love of painting, sketching, gardening and crafting with her grandchildren. She loved to tell stories and enjoyed a good book.

Survivors include her children: Bonnie Stevens; Steven Redlinger and his children, Taylor (Jen) Redlinger and their children, Quinn and Addison; David (Kristin) Redlinger and their children, Makenzie, Makayla, Madison and Maren; Aaron “Ed” (Margo) Redlinger and their children, Lauren and Jack; Mark (Jennifer) Redlinger and their children, Addison and Cadence; Anna (Steve) Wilson and their children, Carleigh, Lillian and Collin and Laura (Tad Elam) Redlinger and their children, Joel and Cael; her brother, Rick (Jane) Melcher of Pipestone, MN, Mike (Patti) Melcher of Shakopee, MN and Steve (Jo) Terhark of DeLand, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joel Redlinger; granddaughters, Sarah Jean and Emma Redlinger; her brother, Steven Melcher and her sister, Carol Terhark.

