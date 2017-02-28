VINTON: Joan D. Evans, 87 of Vinton passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospice Inpatient Unit in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 3, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen K. Preus officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 8 PM, Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. A Memorial Fund has been established.

Joan was born April 9, 1929, the daughter of Glen and Alma (Schmidthans) Goodell. She married Harold L. Evans on April 6, 1947. Joan worked at the local phone company, IBSSS, Vinton Clinic and the Benton County Clerk of Court Office. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, having held many offices. Joan was also a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod where she was currently active on the Altar Guild.

Survivors include her daughter, Wendy (Dennis) Haefner; her son, Mike (Tammie) Evans all of Vinton; her grandchildren, Mike Johnson, Dan Johnson, Erin Kramer, Jennifer (Brian) Fulgham and Missy (Adam) Stephenson and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 65 years.

