Joan Marlene Hudson, 78, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, IA of a sudden illness.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com

Joan was born in her family’s home in Belle Plaine on April 9, 1939 to Raymond and Clara (Fredricks) Dorman. She attended Belle Plaine High School. Joan married Kenneth Hudson on November 16, 1956 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Joan lived in Belle Plaine her entire life where she was a stay at home mom, raising her three children. Later she became a CNA working for home healthcare and at the Belle Plaine Nursing Home, she also operated her own daycare business.

Joan enjoyed her computer, grandkids, going to all their activities, working in her yard, talks with her siblings and painting. She was a very social butterfly who wasn’t afraid to make a new friend.

She is survived by her children, Julie Hudson of Belle Plaine, Kristopher Hudson of Belle Plaine, and Michelle (Marvin) Trimble of Garrison; sisters, Ruth Kaufman of Belle Plaine, Shirley Wilfong of Chelsea; grandchildren, Kenny (Molly Hennings) Trimble, Bethany (Christopher) Wheeler, Brannen, Ethan, and Andrew Hudson; step great-grandchildren, Michael and Audrey Wheeler; special friend, Paige Lyons of Lincoln, NE and along with many more loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; two brothers, and two sisters.