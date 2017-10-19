KEYSTONE: John A. Pickart, 81, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home of an apparent heart attack.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 PM, on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. To honor John’s wishes, the casket will remain closed at all times. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Keystone Turner Hall from noon to 3 PM, on Saturday with a time to share memories of John. Refreshments will be served. Private Committal Services will be held at the Keystone Cemetery.

John was born November 18, 1935 at Norway to Anton and Lena (Bigge) Pickart and graduated from Keystone High School in 1953.

On June 22, 1954 he was united in marriage to Charlene Van Horbeck at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Belle Plaine.

John worked as a hired man and then went into farming on his own. He then was employed at Standard Oil of Keystone. Prior to his retirement he worked at O’Grady Chemical Plant in Van Horne for 48 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne, the Keystone Turners, and a charter member of the Keystone Optimist Club. John was a devoted fan of Nascar racing and also loved visiting with his brothers for coffee most morning.

John is survived by his loving wife, Charlene and their five children, Larry (Lori) Pickart of Robins, Tim ( Dorene) Pickart of Keystone, Darin Pickart of Keystone, Vicky (Rick) Myers of Palo, and Cathy Becker of Atkins; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ed (Carol) Pickart of Vinton, and Richard (Dianne) Pickart of Van Horne; his sisters, Ilene Paulsen of Coralville, Mary Jane (David) Schallau of Lincoln, NE, and Linda (Joe) Kaloupek of Elberon; his sister-in-law, Maureen (Ron) Kern of Cedar Rapids and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Roger Becker; his sister, Dorothy Gloede; his brothers-in-law, Verlus Gloede, Herb Paulsen, and Richard Van Horbeck; and his niece, Patrice Pickart Strellner.

