ATKINS: John David Mitchell, 83, formerly of Atkins, Iowa, died Saturday, September 30 at Mercy Hallmar Care Center in Cedar Rapids following a long illness. ATKINS: John David Mitchell, 83, formerly of Atkins, Iowa, died Saturday, September 30 at Mercy Hallmar Care Center in Cedar Rapids following a long illness.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Pastor Douglas Woltemath officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to service. Interment to follow at the Fairfax Cemetery with Graveside Military Rites.

John was born March 12, 1934 in Atkins to Andrew and Pearl (Abrahamson) Mitchell. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Navy where he spent 2 years on the U.S.S. Vesuvius. When he returned home, he worked on then purchased the family farm where he lived and farmed for many years. On July 11, 1964, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Christy and they would have celebrated fifty-three years of marriage this year.

John was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church where he was active in many groups. He also participated in a monthly card club with a special group of friends for over 40 years. He was an avid Hawkeye and Jeff Gordon fan and cherished his three cats.

John is survived by his three children: Jeffery Mitchell of Atkins; James (May) Mitchell of Waddell, Arizona; and Janell (Jason) Kraus of Nashua; four grandchildren: Alexandra (Richard) Lewis; Haleigh Mitchell; Jadyn Mitchell; and Kaila Mitchell; and one great-grandchild: Richard Allen Lewis III.

Also surviving is a brother, Larry Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jean; and his siblings: Irene, Richard, Dale, Alvin, Paul and Alice; and one niece: Pam Wachal.

Memorials in John’s name may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.